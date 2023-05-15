SBB Research Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average of $174.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

