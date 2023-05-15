ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Update

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 117,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. ScanSource has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $711.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 109.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

