Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,965,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,230,000 after buying an additional 141,440 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after buying an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after buying an additional 272,942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.74. 78,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

