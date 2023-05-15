Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHH stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

