Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 582,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,756. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

