Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. 9,982,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,681,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.