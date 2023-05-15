Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.8% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after buying an additional 1,965,798 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Argus decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,896,672. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

