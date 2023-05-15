Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,581 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. AGCO accounts for about 3.8% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of AGCO worth $37,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $360,307.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,237.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $360,307.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,237.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock worth $690,203. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.38. The stock had a trading volume of 128,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,188. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.03.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

