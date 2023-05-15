Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,986 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,526. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

