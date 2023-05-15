Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 158,646 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 158,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Bank of Montreal worth $251,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 193.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
