Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130,381 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 156,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,576 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,153. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

