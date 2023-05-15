Scotia Capital Inc. Has $342.97 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,359 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 2.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.86% of BCE worth $342,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BCE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,271 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BCE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,538,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,811. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.