Scotia Capital Inc. Has $38.02 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 134,015 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,324,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

