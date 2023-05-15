Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 24,460 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after buying an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.19. 1,582,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

