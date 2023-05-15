Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,471 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $122,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.05. 1,138,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,541. The company has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.78 and its 200 day moving average is $306.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

