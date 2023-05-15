Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 47,059 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,059 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Restaurant Brands International worth $99,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

QSR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.11. 115,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $74.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,233 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,501. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

