Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 9,676 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.25. 473,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day moving average is $358.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

