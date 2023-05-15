SEA (SE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 16th. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SE stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 165.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

