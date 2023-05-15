Secret (SIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.07 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $13,254.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00128720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00031221 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040350 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00451817 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,430.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.