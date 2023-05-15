Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SECYF opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

