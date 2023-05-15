SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 222,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

