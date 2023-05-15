Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 665 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.24. 2,324,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,290,490. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

