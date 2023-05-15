Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,356 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.45. 1,194,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,703,788. The company has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.76.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

