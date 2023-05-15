Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the period.

VB traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.57. The company had a trading volume of 408,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,411. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.45. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

