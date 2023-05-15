Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD remained flat at $209.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,904. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

