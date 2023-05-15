Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on META. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.42. 4,504,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,171,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day moving average of $161.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The company has a market cap of $605.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.