Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.33. 149,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,082. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

