Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 497 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,093. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

