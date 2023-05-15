Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.95. 381,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.22. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

