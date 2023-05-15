Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 881 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after acquiring an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DUK traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 334,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

