Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

SEVN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.26%.

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.