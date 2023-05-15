Shane Torchiana Acquires 150,000 Shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CEO Shane Torchiana bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,919,514 shares in the company, valued at $871,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Torchiana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Shane Torchiana purchased 200,000 shares of Bird Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

Shares of BRDS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,983,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Bird Global Inc has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 134.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bird Global by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bird Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

