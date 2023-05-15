Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.50

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.
Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.
