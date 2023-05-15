Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.46) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.18).

LON BBOX traded up GBX 2.17 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 147.87 ($1.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,136,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 120.08 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 207.80 ($2.62). The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Brown bought 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £14,906.70 ($18,809.72). Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

