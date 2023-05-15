Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 8.6%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,400 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 650,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance
Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 85,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Stories
