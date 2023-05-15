Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 8.6%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,400 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 650,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 85,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

