Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Drops By 18.1%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 12,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Amtech Systems

Several research firms recently commented on ASYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

