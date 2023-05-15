Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Decreases By 14.0%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 857,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock worth $4,664,487. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $298.96. 346,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.19 and its 200 day moving average is $274.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

