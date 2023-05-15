Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Rises By 17.8%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 289,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,700. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78,221 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

