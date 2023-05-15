Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Declines By 26.5%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $146.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Brightcove

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,114,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,540,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 389,027 shares of company stock worth $1,837,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.