Short Interest in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expands By 12.8%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 630,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $21,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $7,537,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,495,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. 31,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

