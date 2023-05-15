Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Drops By 18.5%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,908,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of CURLF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 265,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

