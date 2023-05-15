Short Interest in Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Grows By 16.7%

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded down $19.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 247. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $108.08 and a 12 month high of $209.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

