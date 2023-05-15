Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Grows By 18.5%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 474,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
DXP Enterprises Trading Up 9.2 %
NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. 109,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
