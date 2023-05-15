Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Grows By 18.5%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 474,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. 109,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

About DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

