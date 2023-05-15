Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Increases By 8.8%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

dynaCERT Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DYFSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. dynaCERT has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT, Inc engages in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

