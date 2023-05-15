Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Increases By 8.8%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
dynaCERT Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DYFSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. dynaCERT has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
dynaCERT Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dynaCERT (DYFSF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.