Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Decreases By 27.2%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of GAINZ stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

