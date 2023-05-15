Short Interest in GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Drops By 24.9%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.7 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
Shares of GMOYF stock remained flat at $19.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. GMO internet group has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $21.20.
About GMO internet group
