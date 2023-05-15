Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Expands By 10.2%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTBIF shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of GTBIF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.50 and a beta of 1.94. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.73 million. Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

