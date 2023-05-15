Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Expands By 10.2%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTBIF shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Shares of GTBIF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.50 and a beta of 1.94. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
