Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Declines By 25.9%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCAAF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:GCAAF remained flat at $31.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 777. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

