Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Drops By 22.9%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $77.55 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $77.55.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
