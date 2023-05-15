Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Rises By 17.3%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after buying an additional 428,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.04. 260,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,338. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

